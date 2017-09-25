Essentra PLC (ESNT.L)
513.00GBp
5:05pm BST
10.50 (+2.09%)
502.50
500.00
521.00
500.00
526,247
433,021
588.50
366.70
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.32
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£1,426.53
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|262.95
|Dividend:
|6.30
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|34.09
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|41.07
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|43.76
|14.09
Essentra expects second-half margin decline at its biggest business
Essentra expects operating margins at its health and personal care packaging business to decline slightly in the second half of the year after two of its Puerto Rico sites were hit by hurricane Maria last month.
UPDATE 1-Essentra expects second-half margin decline at its biggest business
Oct 23 Essentra expects operating margins at its health and personal care packaging business to decline slightly in the second half of the year after two of its Puerto Rico sites were hit by hurricane Maria last month.
Essentra expects second-half margin decline at its biggest business
Oct 23 Essentra expects operating margins at its health and personal care packaging business to decline slightly in the second half of the year after two of its Puerto Rico sites were hit by hurricane Maria last month.
BRIEF-Essentra says trading in Q3 showed modest like-for-like revenue growth for overall group
* TRADING IN Q3 2017 SHOWED MODEST LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE GROWTH FOR OVERALL GROUP
BRIEF-Essentra says two packaging sites in Puerto Rico disrupted due to hurricane
* CONFIRMS THAT ITS TWO HEALTH & PERSONAL CARE PACKAGING SITES IN PUERTO RICO HAVE BEEN DISRUPTED AS A RESULT OF RECENT HURRICANE MARIA
Essentra first-half profit sinks; improvement seen in second half
Essentra Plc , a supplier of speciality plastic and packaging products, reported a 29 percent fall in the first-half profit, but said it expected to see improvement during the remainder of the year.
UPDATE 1-Essentra H1 profit sinks; improvement seen in second half
July 28 Essentra Plc, a supplier of speciality plastic and packaging products, reported a 29 percent fall in the first-half profit, but said it expected to see improvement during the remainder of the year.
Essentra profit falls as unit integration woes continue
July 28 Essentra Plc, a supplier of speciality plastic and packaging products, said its profit fell 29 percent in the first half as sales at its health and personal care packaging unit continued to slow due to integration issues.
BRIEF-Essentra sells packaging site in Bristol
* Announces divestment of its consumer packaging site in Bristol, UK to Broomco (4294) Limited, an affiliate of euro packaging, for an undisclosed consideration
Earnings vs. Estimates
- Are these today's top growth buys?
- 3 shares to buy after today's half-time results?
- Should you buy last week's losers Shire plc (-6%), Essentra plc (-34%) and Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (-10%)?
- Are Bellway plc, Essentra plc and Soco International plc a buy after today's updates?
- 3 Stocks To Pile Into? National Grid plc, Essentra PLC And Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc
- Why Are Essentra PLC, ITM Power plc And Antofagasta plc Falling Today?