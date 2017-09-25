Essentra PLC (ESNT.L)

Essentra expects second-half margin decline at its biggest business Essentra expects operating margins at its health and personal care packaging business to decline slightly in the second half of the year after two of its Puerto Rico sites were hit by hurricane Maria last month.

BRIEF-Essentra says ‍trading in Q3 showed modest like-for-like revenue growth for overall group​ * ‍TRADING IN Q3 2017 SHOWED MODEST LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE GROWTH FOR OVERALL GROUP​

BRIEF-Essentra says two packaging sites in Puerto Rico disrupted due to hurricane * ‍CONFIRMS THAT ITS TWO HEALTH & PERSONAL CARE PACKAGING SITES IN PUERTO RICO HAVE BEEN DISRUPTED AS A RESULT OF RECENT HURRICANE MARIA​

Essentra first-half profit sinks; improvement seen in second half Essentra Plc , a supplier of speciality plastic and packaging products, reported a 29 percent fall in the first-half profit, but said it expected to see improvement during the remainder of the year.

Essentra profit falls as unit integration woes continue July 28 Essentra Plc, a supplier of speciality plastic and packaging products, said its profit fell 29 percent in the first half as sales at its health and personal care packaging unit continued to slow due to integration issues.