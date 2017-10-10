esure Group PLC (ESUR.L)

BRIEF-Esure says Morgan Stanley disclosed ‍5.07 pct stake in co * MORGAN STANLEY DISCLOSES ‍5.07 PERCENT STAKE IN ESURE- FILING ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Insurer esure's shares rise 5 percent on deal speculation Shares in esure Group rose around 5 percent on Monday after the Sunday Times reported the British insurer's biggest shareholder Peter Wood was looking to sell his 30.8 percent stake.

UK insurer esure's first-half profit surges 44.6 percent British insurer esure Group Plc reported a surge in first-half pretax profit, driven by an increase in demand for its motor insurance products and rising insurance prices.

UPDATE 1-Price comparison website Gocompare H1 profit up on higher marketing margins Aug 1 - Price comparison website Gocompare.Com Group Plc said its operating profit rose 21.5 percent in the first half of the year, helped by higher marketing margins.

Gocompare.com sees boost from thrifty UK shoppers Price comparison website operator Gocompare.Com Group Plc said it was well positioned for the rest of 2017 and forecast a 22 percent jump in first-half adjusted operating profit, boosted by improving marketing margins.

