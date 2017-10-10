Edition:
esure Group PLC (ESUR.L)

ESUR.L on London Stock Exchange

274.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
274.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
705,976
52-wk High
308.80
52-wk Low
183.10

About

esure Group plc is a holding company, which provides motor and home insurance products and services through its esure and Sheilas' Wheels brands. The Company's segments include motor underwriting, home underwriting, non-underwritten additional services and investments. The Motor underwriting segment includes the revenues and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.25
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,151.55
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 417.98
Dividend: 2.90
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.32 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.14 10.90
ROE: -- 9.78 14.09

Latest News about ESUR.L

BRIEF-Esure says Morgan Stanley disclosed ‍5.07 pct stake in co

* MORGAN STANLEY DISCLOSES ‍5.07 PERCENT STAKE IN ESURE- FILING ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

10 Oct 2017

Insurer esure's shares rise 5 percent on deal speculation

Shares in esure Group rose around 5 percent on Monday after the Sunday Times reported the British insurer's biggest shareholder Peter Wood was looking to sell his 30.8 percent stake.

18 Sep 2017

UK insurer esure's first-half profit surges 44.6 percent

British insurer esure Group Plc reported a surge in first-half pretax profit, driven by an increase in demand for its motor insurance products and rising insurance prices.

03 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-Price comparison website Gocompare H1 profit up on higher marketing margins

Aug 1 - Price comparison website Gocompare.Com Group Plc said its operating profit rose 21.5 percent in the first half of the year, helped by higher marketing margins.

01 Aug 2017

Price comparison website Gocompare first-half profit up on higher marketing margins

Price comparison website Gocompare.Com Group Plc said its operating profit rose 21.5 percent in the first half of the year, helped by higher marketing margins.

01 Aug 2017

Gocompare.com sees boost from thrifty UK shoppers

Price comparison website operator Gocompare.Com Group Plc said it was well positioned for the rest of 2017 and forecast a 22 percent jump in first-half adjusted operating profit, boosted by improving marketing margins.

11 Jul 2017

Price comparison website Gocompare sees 22 pct jump in H1 profit

July 11 Price comparison website operator Gocompare.Com Group Plc said it expected to report a jump in adjusted operating profit for the first half, as it remained confident about the outlook for the full year.

11 Jul 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views

