esure Group PLC (ESUR.L)
274.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
274.50
--
--
--
--
705,976
308.80
183.10
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.25
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£1,151.55
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|417.98
|Dividend:
|2.90
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.32
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.14
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.78
|14.09
BRIEF-Esure says Morgan Stanley disclosed 5.07 pct stake in co
* MORGAN STANLEY DISCLOSES 5.07 PERCENT STAKE IN ESURE- FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Insurer esure's shares rise 5 percent on deal speculation
Shares in esure Group rose around 5 percent on Monday after the Sunday Times reported the British insurer's biggest shareholder Peter Wood was looking to sell his 30.8 percent stake.
UK insurer esure's first-half profit surges 44.6 percent
British insurer esure Group Plc reported a surge in first-half pretax profit, driven by an increase in demand for its motor insurance products and rising insurance prices.
UPDATE 1-UK insurer esure's H1 profit surges 44.6 pct
Aug 3 British insurer esure Group Plc reported a surge in first-half pretax profit, driven by an increase in demand for its motor insurance products and rising insurance prices.
Aug 1 - Price comparison website Gocompare.Com Group Plc said its operating profit rose 21.5 percent in the first half of the year, helped by higher marketing margins.
Price comparison website Gocompare.Com Group Plc said its operating profit rose 21.5 percent in the first half of the year, helped by higher marketing margins.
Aug 1 - Price comparison website Gocompare.Com Group Plc said its operating profit rose 21.5 percent in the first half of the year, helped by higher marketing margins.
Gocompare.com sees boost from thrifty UK shoppers
Price comparison website operator Gocompare.Com Group Plc said it was well positioned for the rest of 2017 and forecast a 22 percent jump in first-half adjusted operating profit, boosted by improving marketing margins.
July 11 Price comparison website operator Gocompare.Com Group Plc said it was well positioned for the rest of 2017 and forecast a 22 percent jump in first-half adjusted operating profit, boosted by improving marketing margins.
July 11 Price comparison website operator Gocompare.Com Group Plc said it expected to report a jump in adjusted operating profit for the first half, as it remained confident about the outlook for the full year.
