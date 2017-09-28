Edition:
United Kingdom

Telecom Egypt Co SAE (ETEL.CA)

ETEL.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

12.82EGP
1:28pm BST
Change (% chg)

£-0.27 (-2.06%)
Prev Close
£13.09
Open
£13.20
Day's High
£13.20
Day's Low
£12.81
Volume
523,920
Avg. Vol
1,042,013
52-wk High
£14.15
52-wk Low
£8.16

Chart for

About

Telecom Egypt Co SAE is an Egypt-based joint stock company, which is engaged in the provision of public communications and associated products and services. The Company operates under the following segments: Communications, Marine Cables and Infrastructure; Internet Services, as well as Outsourcing Services. It offers a range of... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.66
Market Cap(Mil.): £23,506.38
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,707.07
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 6.54

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.36 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 23.98 10.90
ROE: -- 27.17 14.09

Latest News about ETEL.CA

Egypt launches 4G wireless frequencies - state news agency

CAIRO, Sept 28 Egypt has officially launched 4G wireless services, state news agency MENA reported on Thursday.

28 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Telecom Egypt launches mobile operation

* LAUNCHES MOBILE OPERATION UNDER NEW BRAND "WE" AS FIRST FULLY-INTEGRATED OPERATOR IN EGYPT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

20 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Telecom Egypt Q2 consol profit rises

* Q2 CONSOL NET PROFIT AFTER TAX EGP 1.27 BILLION UP 22 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR

15 Aug 2017

Telecom Egypt to secure $720.2 mln loan to develop services

CAIRO, June 22 Egypt's state-owned landline monopoly Telecom Egypt will secure a loan of up to 13 billion Egyptian pounds ($720.22 million) to improve infrastructure and mobile internet services, Chief Executive Ahmed El Beheiry told Reuters on Thursday.

22 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Telecom Egypt board approves conditions for up to EGP 13 bln syndicated loan

* Board approves general conditions for a syndicated loan of up to EGP 13 billion and to conclude agreement with lenders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

22 Jun 2017

UPDATE 1-Egypt's telecoms operators receive 4G wireless frequencies

CAIRO, June 21 Egypt's telecoms operators received the wireless frequencies needed to deliver 4G mobile broadband networks on Wednesday, a key step in the long-delayed introduction of high-speed telecoms services.

21 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Telecom Egypt signs two commercial agreements with Etisalat Masr

* Signs two agreements for national roaming and international voice services with Etisalat Masr to provide company’s mobile business with 2G, 3G and 4G mobile services

15 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Telecom Egypt board approves to sign commercial agreements with Etisalat Masr

* Board approves to sign commercial agreements with Etisalat Masr (Egypt) for national roaming and international voice services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

13 Jun 2017

UPDATE 1-Telecom Egypt to offer 2G, 3G mobile services via Etisalat Misr

CAIRO, May 25 Telecom Egypt will sign a five-year agreement to provide 2G and 3G mobile services through Etisalat Misr and will start providing mobile services in the local market in September, Telecom Egypt said in a news conference on Thursday.

25 May 2017

Telecom Egypt to offer 2G, 3G mobile services via Etisalat Misr- sources

CAIRO, May 25 Telecom Egypt will sign an agreement on Thursday to provide 2G and 3G mobile services through Etisalat Misr, a source from Telecom Egypt and a source from the Egyptian Ministry of Communications and Information Technology told Reuters.

25 May 2017
» More ETEL.CA News

Earnings vs. Estimates