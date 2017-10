Eurazeo SA (EURA.PA)

BRIEF-Icade to buy controlling stake in ANF Immobilier, aims full buyout later * Icade signs agreement to buy Eurazeo's controlling interest in ANF Immobilier

Daily Briefing: "Last gasp?" Knives out for PM May LONDON After one of the worst conference speeches in a generation, the knives - editorial and political - are out for Prime Minister Theresa May this morning.

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on October 5 Oct 5 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

BRIEF-Eurazeo completes sale of Elis shares at 22.01 euros/share * Eurazeo successfully completes sale of part of its Elis shares

BRIEF-Eurazeo intends to sell a total of 10,000,000 Elis shares * ANNOUNCES THAT DIRECTLY AND THROUGH SUBSIDIARY LEGENDRE HOLDING 27 SAS AND WITH ECIP ELIS SARL, INTENDS TO SELL A TOTAL OF 10,000,000 ELIS SA SHARES Source text: http://bit.ly/2xSCZbi Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Eurazeo sells 10 pct stake in Europcar * Eurazeo announces that, together with its co-investors ECIP Europcar Sarl, it has successfully sold 16,103,088 ordinary shares of Europcar Groupe SA, representing 10.00% of Europcar’s share capital and 10.04% of Europcar’s voting rights

BRIEF-Europcar plans to issue new shares up to 10 pct of its capital * Europcar groupe says launches a capital increase via a private placement

Credit Agricole sells its stake in Eurazeo to JCDecaux owner PARIS Credit Agricole said on Tuesday it has sold its entire 15.4 percent stake in investment company Eurazeo to the holding company of the Decaux family, which controls the JCDecaux advertising business, for 790.5 million euros ($891 million).

