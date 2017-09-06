Edition:
Evonik Industries AG (EVKn.DE)

EVKn.DE on Xetra

30.03EUR
1:17pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.05 (-0.17%)
Prev Close
€30.08
Open
€30.08
Day's High
€30.15
Day's Low
€29.88
Volume
164,165
Avg. Vol
601,956
52-wk High
€32.25
52-wk Low
€25.61

About

Evonik Industries AG (Evonik) is a Germany-based specialty chemicals company that operates in four segments: The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, mainly for use in consumer goods for daily needs and food, as well as nutrition for animal food and healthcare products; the Resource Efficiency segment offers... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.69
Market Cap(Mil.): €14,040.58
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 466.00
Dividend: 1.15
Yield (%): 3.82

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 18.54 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.89 10.90
ROE: -- 10.77 14.09

Latest News about EVKn.DE

BRIEF-Evonik plant in Texas resumes full operations

* Says production plant in Deer Park, Texas has resumed full operations

06 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Evonik temporarily shuts down Deer Park, Texas plant due to tropical storm

* Says evonik oil additives USA unit temporarily shut down its production at Deer Park, Texas plant due to tropical storm Harvey Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

28 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Grace agrees to acquire Evonik Dental silica and huber defoamer product lines

* Grace agrees to acquire Evonik Dental silica and huber defoamer product lines

28 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Evonik closes acquisition of silica business from J.M. Huber

* Says successfully acquires silica business from J.M. Huber corporation

28 Aug 2017

EU mergers and takeovers (June 22)

BRUSSELS, June 22 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

22 Jun 2017

EU approves Evonik's purchase of Huber Silica with conditions

BRUSSELS EU antitrust regulators said on Thursday that they had cleared German chemical company Evonik's planned $630 million purchase of U.S. company Huber Corp's [CPKEL.UL] silica business.

22 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Evonik signs 1.75 bln eur refinancing package

* Says signs new syndicated credit line worth 1.75 billion eur to refinance existing credit lines‍​

20 Jun 2017

EU mergers and takeovers (May 31)

BRUSSELS, May 31 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

31 May 2017

Evonik Q1 core profit up 8 pct on demand for tyre silica, additives

FRANKFURT, May 5 German's Evonik on Friday reported an 8 percent increase in adjusted core profit for the first quarter, bolstered by high demand for specialty chemicals such as coating additives and silica for tyres.

05 May 2017

EU mergers and takeovers (April 28)

BRUSSELS, April 28 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

28 Apr 2017
