Evonik Industries AG (EVKn.DE)

About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.69
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€14,040.58
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|466.00
|Dividend:
|1.15
|Yield (%):
|3.82
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|18.54
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.89
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.77
|14.09
BRIEF-Evonik plant in Texas resumes full operations
* Says production plant in Deer Park, Texas has resumed full operations
BRIEF-Evonik temporarily shuts down Deer Park, Texas plant due to tropical storm
* Says evonik oil additives USA unit temporarily shut down its production at Deer Park, Texas plant due to tropical storm Harvey Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Grace agrees to acquire Evonik Dental silica and huber defoamer product lines
* Grace agrees to acquire Evonik Dental silica and huber defoamer product lines
BRIEF-Evonik closes acquisition of silica business from J.M. Huber
* Says successfully acquires silica business from J.M. Huber corporation
EU mergers and takeovers (June 22)
BRUSSELS, June 22 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
EU approves Evonik's purchase of Huber Silica with conditions
BRUSSELS EU antitrust regulators said on Thursday that they had cleared German chemical company Evonik's planned $630 million purchase of U.S. company Huber Corp's [CPKEL.UL] silica business.
BRIEF-Evonik signs 1.75 bln eur refinancing package
* Says signs new syndicated credit line worth 1.75 billion eur to refinance existing credit lines
EU mergers and takeovers (May 31)
BRUSSELS, May 31 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Evonik Q1 core profit up 8 pct on demand for tyre silica, additives
FRANKFURT, May 5 German's Evonik on Friday reported an 8 percent increase in adjusted core profit for the first quarter, bolstered by high demand for specialty chemicals such as coating additives and silica for tyres.
EU mergers and takeovers (April 28)
BRUSSELS, April 28 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: