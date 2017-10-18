EVRAZ plc (EVRE.L)

Russia's Evraz sees capex at $700 mln in 2018 vs $640 mln in 2017​ MOSCOW, Oct 18 Russian steel and coal producer Evraz sees its capital expenditure (capex) rising to $700 million in 2018 from $640 million in 2017, it said on Wednesday.

BRIEF-Russia's Evraz Q3 crude steel output up 5.9 pct q/q * Consolidated crude steel output rose by 5.9 pct quarter-on-quarter to 3.5 million tonnes in Q3 2017 due to completion of capital repairs at Evraz DMZ' oxygen-converter plant and the ramp-up of Evraz Regina after the planned outage;

BRIEF-Russia's Evraz mulls new dividend policy: CEO Aug 10 Alexander Frolov, the chief executive officer of Russian integrated steel and mining company Evraz , says:

UPDATE 2-Evraz doubles H1 profit, to pay first dividend since 2014 MOSCOW, Aug 10 Russian integrated steel and mining company Evraz reported a doubling in first-half core profits on Thursday and proposed its first dividend since 2014, with results buoyed by higher coking coal and steel prices.

Russia's Evraz says H1 core earnings almost double on higher prices MOSCOW, Aug 10 Russia's Evraz, the country's second-biggest steelmaker, said on Thursday its core earnings almost doubled in the first half of 2017 to $1.15 billion, on the back of higher coal and steel prices.

Evraz sees Russian Q3 crude steel output up 3 pct q/q MOSCOW, July 19 Russia's No.2 steelmaker Evraz said on Wednesday it expected its third-quarter crude steel output in Russia and Kazakhstan to rise by 3 percent on the second quarter due to the completion of capital repairs in Russia.

BRIEF-Russia's Evraz says Q2 crude steel output fell 9.5 pct q/q July 19 Russian steelmaker Evraz said on Wednesday:

Russia's Evraz hit by cyber attack, output unaffected MOSCOW Russian steelmaker Evraz said on Tuesday its information systems had been hit by a cyber attack but its output was not affected.

UPDATE 1-Russia's Evraz hit by cyber attack, output unaffected MOSCOW, June 27 Russian steelmaker Evraz said on Tuesday its information systems had been hit by a cyber attack but its output was not affected.