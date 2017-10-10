Evotec AG (EVTG.DE)
18.50EUR
4:35pm BST
€0.00 (+0.00%)
€18.50
€18.38
€19.00
€18.33
1,429,479
1,411,471
€22.50
€4.70
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.67
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€3,115.81
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|147.49
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|64.72
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-0.90
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-0.15
|14.09
BRIEF-Evotec achieves first milestone in neurodegeneration alliance with Celgene
* Evotec achieves first milestone in neurodegeneration alliance with Celgene
BRIEF-Evotec receives $5 million milestone in Celgene alliance
* Says announced today that its strategic alliance with celgene has reached a first milestone triggering revenues of $ 5.0 m to evotec, which are recognised in q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)
BRIEF-Evotec says invests in Exscientia to advance AI-driven drug discovery
* Says Evotec invests in Exscientia to advance AI-driven drug discovery
BRIEF-Evotec: EIB grants Evotec unsecured loan facility of up to EUR 75 mln
* DGAP-NEWS: EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK SUPPORTS EVOTEC'S INNOVATE STRATEGY WITH EUR 75 M LOAN
German stocks - Factors to watch on September 7
FRANKFURT, Sept 7 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0649 GMT.
BRIEF-Abivax and Evotec enter into strategic collaboration
* ABIVAX AND EVOTEC ENTER INTO STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP NOVEL ANTIVIRAL AGENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Evotec completes acquisition of Aptuit
* Says completes acquisition of aptuit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Evotec confirms outlook after H1 core profit jump
* Group revenues: 37% increase to eur 103.4 m (h1 2016: eur 75.5 m);
German stocks - Factors to watch on August 7
FRANKFURT, Aug 7 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0646 GMT.
Evotec shares jump as Aptuit deal boosts contract research
FRANKFURT Shares in Evotec jumped on Monday after the German biotech firm struck a deal to acquire U.S. company Aptuit for $300 million to expand its outsourced drug discovery and development business.