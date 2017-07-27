Edition:
Exide Industries Ltd (EXID.NS)

EXID.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

207.45INR
10:45am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.40 (+0.68%)
Prev Close
Rs206.05
Open
Rs206.30
Day's High
Rs208.10
Day's Low
Rs203.60
Volume
1,513,127
Avg. Vol
1,938,004
52-wk High
Rs250.00
52-wk Low
Rs168.45

About

Exide Industries Limited is a storage battery company. The Company designs, manufactures, markets and sells a range of lead acid storage batteries. It operates through Storage Batteries & allied products, Life Insurance Business and Others segments. Storage batteries & allied products segment includes the holding company and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.67
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs174,632.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 850.00
Dividend: 0.80
Yield (%): 1.17

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.14 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.29 10.90
ROE: -- 9.28 14.09

Latest News about EXID.NS

BRIEF-India's Exide Industries June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter net profit after tax 1.89 billion rupees versus profit of 1.96 billion rupees last year

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Exide Industries enters settlement agreement with Exide Technologies

* Says entered into settlement agreement with U.S. co, Exide Technologies on 19th May

22 May 2017

BRIEF-India's Exide Industries March-qtr profit down about 6 pct

* March quarter total income from operations 22.25 billion rupees

04 May 2017
