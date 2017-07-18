Experian PLC (EXPN.L)

Experian Q1 revenue rises 6 pct as North America shines July 18 Experian Plc, the world's biggest credit data company, reported a 6 percent increase in first-quarter revenue from ongoing activities thanks to a strong performance from its North America business.

BRIEF-Experian names Mike Rogers as chairman designate of remuneration committee * Mike Rogers has been appointed as a new independent non-executive director with effect from 1 July 2017, and as chairman-designate of remuneration committee

FTSE climbs for fourth straight week, shrugging off Trump slump LONDON Britain's major share index recovered on Friday after a pullback in the previous session, notching up its fourth straight week of gains as investors focused on underlying earnings growth and better economic data.

FTSE suffers worst day in three weeks but Trump slide eases * Berendsen skyrockets as it rejects Elis takeover offer (Adds details, closing prices)

Credit checker Experian expects more growth after revenue rises Experian Plc, the world's biggest credit data company, expects another year of good growth, it said on Thursday, after reporting a 5 percent rise in full-year organic revenue from ongoing activities at constant exchange rates, helped by strong growth across all regions.