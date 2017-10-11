Exxaro Resources Ltd (EXXJ.J)

South Africa's Exxaro completes sale of Tronox shares, nets $474 mln JOHANNESBURG, Oct 11 South African miner Exxaro Resources said on Wednesday it had completed its sale of 22.4 million shares in U.S. titanium products company Tronox with net proceeds of $474 million. Exxaro, which mainly produces coal, said last week it would sell the shares in Tronox as the company looks to focus on its core mining activities, provide funding for its future capital commitments, repay debt and return capital to shareholders.

BRIEF-Exxaro Resources completes sale of Tronox shares * Completed its sale of 22.4 million class a ordinary shares of Tronox Limited​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

South Africa's Exxaro sets price for Tronox share sale JOHANNESBURG, Oct 5 South African miner Exxaro Resources will now sell at least 19.5 million shares in U.S. titanium products company Tronox at a 7.4 percent discount to Wednesday's closing price as the firm looks to focus on its core mining activities, it said on Thursday.

BRIEF-Exxaro Resources announces ‍pricing of upsized offering of 19.5 mln shares of Tronox at $22/shr * ‍PRICING OF ITS UPSIZED OFFERING IN UNITED STATES OF 19,500,000 CLASS A ORDINARY SHARES OF TRONOX LIMITED