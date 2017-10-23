Edition:
easyJet plc (EZJ.L)

About

easyJet plc is a United Kingdom-based low-cost airline carrier. The Company operates as a low-cost European point-to-point short-haul airline. The Company operates through its route network segment. The Company operates on over 820 routes across more than 30 countries with its fleet of over 250 Airbus aircrafts. The Company's... (more)

easyJet to open new base in Bordeaux

LONDON British budget airline easyJet plans to open a new base in Bordeaux as part of its French growth strategy, the company said on Monday.

23 Oct 2017

Air Berlin plane grounded in Iceland over unpaid charges

FRANKFURT/BERLIN An Air Berlin airliner was grounded at Iceland's Keflavik airport late on Thursday because the insolvent German carrier had not paid its airport charges, Keflavik operator Isavia said in a statement.

20 Oct 2017

Air Berlin and EasyJet said to announce deal on Friday - reports

BERLIN The insolvent German carrier Air Berlin and EasyJet are expected to announce a deal on Friday for the purchase of up to 25 A320 aircraft, German media reported on Thursday.

19 Oct 2017

Travel company TUI plans extra flight capacity after Monarch failure

LONDON Europe's largest tour operator TUI is putting on extra flights to make up for capacity lost after this month's collapse of Monarch, TUI's UK and Ireland boss said on Wednesday.

18 Oct 2017
