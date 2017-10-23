easyJet plc (EZJ.L)

easyJet to open new base in Bordeaux LONDON British budget airline easyJet plans to open a new base in Bordeaux as part of its French growth strategy, the company said on Monday.

Air Berlin plane grounded in Iceland over unpaid charges FRANKFURT/BERLIN An Air Berlin airliner was grounded at Iceland's Keflavik airport late on Thursday because the insolvent German carrier had not paid its airport charges, Keflavik operator Isavia said in a statement.

UPDATE 1-Air Berlin carve-up talks to continue over weekend * Also seeking buyer for maintenance business (Adds Eurowings CEO comments, further details)

Air Berlin carve-up talks to continue over weekend - CEO BERLIN, Oct 20 Talks over Air Berlin's remaining assets will continue over the weekend, with the goal of presenting a proposal to the insolvent German carrier's creditors on Tuesday, Air Berlin Chief Executive Thomas Winkelmann said.

Air Berlin and EasyJet said to announce deal on Friday - reports BERLIN The insolvent German carrier Air Berlin and EasyJet are expected to announce a deal on Friday for the purchase of up to 25 A320 aircraft, German media reported on Thursday.

