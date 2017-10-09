Edition:
Famous Brands Ltd (FBRJ.J)

FBRJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

10,550.00ZAc
2:20pm BST
Change (% chg)

60.00 (+0.57%)
Prev Close
10,490.00
Open
10,400.00
Day's High
10,569.00
Day's Low
10,400.00
Volume
184,310
Avg. Vol
270,972
52-wk High
16,464.00
52-wk Low
9,802.00

Famous Brands Limited is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in branded food services franchisor business. The Company's segments include Franchising and Development, Manufacturing and Logistics. The Manufacturing and Logistics segments are grouped together within a total Supply Chain business. The... (more)

Beta: 0.07
Market Cap(Mil.): R11,783.77
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 99.86
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

P/E (TTM): -- 80.39 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.93 10.90
ROE: -- 13.09 14.09

BRIEF-Famous Brands sees HY 2017 HEPS to fall within range of 153-187 cents

* ‍FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2017, HEPS ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE TO WITHIN RANGE OF 153 CENTS PER SHARE TO 187 CENTS PER SHARE​

09 Oct 2017

South Africa's Famous Brands warns on profits, shares drop

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 16 Famous Brands, South Africa's biggest fast-food restaurant chain, on Wednesday warned of lower half-year results and cut its margin forecast, sending its shares down more than 8 percent.

16 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Famous Brands forecasts weaker six-month results

* ‍AS AT JULY 31, 2017, GROUP'S ENTIRE NETWORK COMPRISED 2,801 RESTAURANTS

16 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-Famous Brands scraps dividend as acquisitions boost debt

* Shares fall more than 3 pct (Adds CEO comment, results details)

29 May 2017

South Africa's Famous Brands scraps full-year dividend

JOHANNESBURG, May 29 South African fast food group Famous Brands scrapped its dividend on Monday for the first time in 13 years, seeking to conserve capital after debt levels rose following seven acquisitions, which include Gourmet Burger Kitchen.

29 May 2017

BRIEF-Famous Brands sees full-year HEPS between 15 pct-25 pct lower

* Sees FY HEPS between 15 pct and 25 pct lower than year ago, at between 460 cents per share and 408 cents per share

16 May 2017
