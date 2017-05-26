F D C Ltd (FDC.NS)
FDC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
179.85INR
10:35am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.05 (-2.20%)
Prev Close
Rs183.90
Open
Rs183.25
Day's High
Rs186.60
Day's Low
Rs177.85
Volume
92,122
Avg. Vol
65,989
52-wk High
Rs244.00
52-wk Low
Rs163.25
About
FDC Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in manufacture of specialized formulations, and oral rehydration salts (ORS). Its therapeutic areas of focus include anti-infectives, gastrointestinals, ophthalmologicals, vitamins/minerals/dietary supplements, cardiac, anti-diabetes, respiratory, gynecology,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|ROE:
BRIEF-India's F D C March-qtr net PAT rises
* March quarter net pat 490.8 million rupees versus profit 414.5 million rupees year ago