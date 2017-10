Fonciere des Regions SA (FDR.PA)

BRIEF-Fonciere des Regions: preparations to delist Fonciere Developpement Logements‍​ * TO OWN 99.8 PERCENT OF CAPITAL IN FDL AND LAUNCH A PUBLIC REPURCHASE OFFER IN NOV 2017 FOLLOWED BY A SQUEEZE-OUT‍​

BRIEF-Fonciere des Regions H1 recurring net profit rises to 198.3‍​ million euros * H1 RENTAL REVENUE EUR ‍459.4​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 452.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

BRIEF-Fonciere Des Regions announces total purchase of €273.1 million notes * ANNOUNCES TOTAL PURCHASE OF €273.1 MILLION NOTES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Fonciere des Regions successfully issues EUR 500 mln bond * ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY IT SUCCESSFULLY ISSUED A €500 MILLION 10-YEAR BOND WITH A 1.500% COUPON