Fidessa Group PLC (FDSA.L)
FDSA.L on London Stock Exchange
2,270.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
2,270.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
2,270.00
2,270.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
48,019
48,019
52-wk High
2,675.00
2,675.00
52-wk Low
2,020.00
2,020.00
About
Fidessa group plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company provides trading, investment and information solutions for the financial community. It is structured into two business units: Sell-side and Buy-side. The Sell-side business unit provides solutions and tools to support the trading of cash equities and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.08
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£894.36
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|38.72
|Dividend:
|15.30
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|35.11
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.93
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|14.41
|14.09
BRIEF-Fidessa says interim dividend up 7 pct to 15.3 pence/shr
* HY revenue of 177.6 million stg versus. 158.3 million stg last year
Investors await ECB's Draghi, European shares dip - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, April 27 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
BRIEF-Fidessa says Brexit negotiations,new U.S. administration creating some uncertainity
* Interim management statement for period from 1(st) january 2017 to date.
Earnings vs. Estimates
