Federal Bank Ltd (FED.NS)
124.75INR
10:39am BST
Rs-0.50 (-0.40%)
Rs125.25
Rs125.65
Rs125.85
Rs124.20
4,208,519
9,747,547
Rs127.65
Rs61.80
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.79
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs229,955.20
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,954.57
|Dividend:
|0.90
|Yield (%):
|0.76
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.02
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.85
|14.09
BRIEF-Federal Bank Q2 NIM 3.31 pct
* Q2 NIM at 3.31 pct Source text: http://bit.ly/2yrYnnt Further company coverage:
India's Federal Bank Q2 profit rises, beats estimates
Oct 16 India's Federal Bank Ltd posted a 31 percent rise in second-quarter net profit, helped by lower provisions for bad loans.
BRIEF-Federal Bank Sept-qtr profit rises about 31 pct
* Sept quarter net profit 2.64 billion rupees versus net profit of 2.01 billion rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's S Chand and Company June qtr loss narrows
* June quarter loss 79 million rupees versus loss 108.7 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Federal Bank Q1 FY18 NIM at 3.13 pct
* Says Q1 FY18 net interest margin at 3.13 percent Source text: http://bit.ly/2uwk0B1 Further company coverage:
India's Federal Bank Q1 profit rises 26 pct, lags estimates
July 26 - India's Federal Bank Ltd posted a 26 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, but lagged estimates as provisions for bad loans rose.
BRIEF-Federal Bank June-qtr profit up about 26 pct
* June quarter net profit 2.10 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.67 billion rupees year ago
BRIEF-RBI says foreign investment limit in Federal Bank raised to 74 pct
* Monitoring of foreign investment under PIS in Indian companies – Federal Bank Limited
BRIEF-Federal Bank approves QIP issue price of 116 rupees/shr to floor price of 117.04 rupees/shr
* Approved closure of QIP issue period,approved QIP issue price of INR 116 per equity share to floor price of INR 117.04 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
India's Federal Bank launches $310 mln share sale to institutions - term sheet
MUMBAI, June 21 Indian private sector lender Federal Bank Ltd has launched a share sale to raise 20 billion rupees ($310 million), with an option to increase the amount by 5 billion rupees, according to a deal term sheet.