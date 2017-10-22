Edition:
Fenerbahce Futbol AS (FENER.IS)

FENER.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

34.84TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.40TL (-1.14%)
Prev Close
35.24TL
Open
35.02TL
Day's High
35.22TL
Day's Low
34.84TL
Volume
118,844
Avg. Vol
242,672
52-wk High
40.94TL
52-wk Low
33.44TL

About

Fenerbahce Futbol AS is a Turkey-based company that manages the sporting, educational, legal and economic activities of the professional football team run by the Fenerbahce Sports Club in Turkey. These activities include the management and marketing of the Fenerbahce brand name and rights, the generation of income from... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.69
Market Cap(Mil.): TL987.54
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 28.28
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 50.51 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.55 10.90
ROE: -- 11.03 14.09

