Fenner PLC (FENR.L)
FENR.L on London Stock Exchange
334.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
334.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
334.00
334.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
437,240
437,240
52-wk High
368.25
368.25
52-wk Low
207.00
207.00
About
Fenner PLC is a United Kingdom-based provider of engineered solutions for performance-critical applications. The Company's business segments include Engineered Conveyor Solutions and Advanced Engineered Products. The Engineered Conveyor Solutions is engaged in the manufacture of rubber ply belting, solid woven and steel cord... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.77
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£664.94
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|194.00
|Dividend:
|1.40
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|54.86
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.55
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|6.80
|14.09
Fenner sees FY profit ahead of its expectations
British engineering company Fenner Plc said operating profit for the full-year 2017 would be comfortably ahead of its previous expectations, boosted by its medical business.
UK's Fenner sees FY profit ahead of its expectations
July 7 British engineering company Fenner Plc said operating profit for the full-year 2017 would be comfortably ahead of its previous expectations, boosted by its medical business.
Earnings vs. Estimates
