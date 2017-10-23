Ferrum SA de Ceramica y Metalurgia (FER.BA)
FER.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
12.10ARS
23 Oct 2017
12.10ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.10 (+0.83%)
$0.10 (+0.83%)
Prev Close
$12.00
$12.00
Open
$12.55
$12.55
Day's High
$12.55
$12.55
Day's Low
$12.00
$12.00
Volume
60,868
60,868
Avg. Vol
44,235
44,235
52-wk High
$12.55
$12.55
52-wk Low
$7.37
$7.37
About
Ferrum SA de Ceramica y Metalurgia is an Argentina-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of sanitary ware. The Company is structured into three divisions: Plastics Division, involved in the manufacture of whirlpool bathtubs, bathtubs and shower trays; the Guillermina Fiberboard Division, which specializes in the... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.81
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$34,832.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|31,099.77
|Dividend:
|0.01
|Yield (%):
|0.09
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|24.37
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|8.93
|14.09