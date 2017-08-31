Edition:
Ferrovial SA (FER.MC)

FER.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

18.08EUR
9:08am BST
Change (% chg)

€0.06 (+0.33%)
Prev Close
€18.01
Open
€18.05
Day's High
€18.17
Day's Low
€18.03
Volume
176,925
Avg. Vol
1,385,197
52-wk High
€20.81
52-wk Low
€15.93

About

Ferrovial SA is a Spain-based company engaged in the transportation infrastructure sector. The Company’s activities are divided into four business segments: Services, Toll roads, Construction and Airports. The Services division focuses on cleaning and maintenance of public and private infrastructure, facilities and buildings,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.60
Market Cap(Mil.): €13,577.58
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 739.52
Dividend: 0.31
Yield (%): 3.92

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.17 10.90
ROE: -- 7.73 14.09

Latest News about FER.MC

BRIEF-Ferrovial and Renault to set up car sharing service in Madrid

* SAYS FERROVIAL SERVICES AND RENAULT HAVE SIGNED AGREEMENT TO IMPLEMENT CAR SHARING SERVICE IN MADRID

31 Aug 2017

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

25 Jul 2017
