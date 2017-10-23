Ferguson Plc (FERG.L)
FERG.L on London Stock Exchange
5,350.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
55.00 (+1.04%)
Prev Close
5,295.00
Open
5,290.00
Day's High
5,355.00
Day's Low
5,255.00
Volume
634,983
Avg. Vol
784,844
52-wk High
5,355.00
52-wk Low
4,139.00
About
Ferguson Plc, formerly Wolseley plc, is a Switzerland-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of plumbing and heating products and building materials. The Company's segments include USA, UK, Nordics, and Canada and Central Europe. The Company operates seven business units in the United States, six of... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.79
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£13,165.34
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|253.18
|Dividend:
|73.33
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|24.37
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|8.93
|14.09