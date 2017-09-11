First Mining Finance Corp (FF.TO)
FF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
0.62CAD
20 Oct 2017
0.62CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$0.62
$0.62
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,650,678
1,650,678
52-wk High
$1.10
$1.10
52-wk Low
$0.57
$0.57
About
First Mining Finance Corp., formerly Albion Petroleum Ltd., is a mineral property holding company whose principal business activity is to acquire mineral assets with a focus in the Americas. The Company holds a portfolio of over 30 mineral assets (without Goldlund and Cameron) in Canada, Mexico and the United States with a focus... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.90
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$364.42
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|552.15
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|0.63
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-1.60
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-2.24
|14.09
BRIEF-First Mining Finance announces the final set of Phase 1 drilling results and provides corporate update
* First Mining Finance announces the final set of phase 1 drilling results and provides corporate update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-First Mining Finance Corp qtrly basic, diluted loss/share $0.00
* First Mining Finance Corp qtrly basic and diluted loss per share $0.00 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vn1Xxt) Further company coverage: