Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (FFH.TO)

BRIEF-Fairfax Financial Holdings files final short form base shelf prospectus with Canadian regulators​ * Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - ‍has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus with Canadian securities regulatory authorities​

BRIEF-Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - ‍announces hiring of David Johnston as a global advisor​ * Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - ‍announces hiring of David Johnston as a global advisor​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

BRIEF-Fairfax sells shares of ICICI Lombard * Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd - ‍shares were sold as part of ICICI Lombard's Initial Public Offering, which values ICICI Lombard at RS. 30,000 crore​

Indian insurer ICICI Lombard seeks to raise $892 million in IPO sale MUMBAI ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co Ltd's initial public offering of shares opening next week aims to raise up to 57 billion rupees ($892 million), the latest listing in what is expected to be a record-setting year for India.

CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher as Fairfax jump offsets CIBC, grocery stocks TORONTO, Aug 24 Canada's benchmark stock index inched higher on Thursday, boosted by a sharp jump in Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd after it sold a Singapore insurer, while Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce fell after it reported a rise in quarterly net income.

Mitsui Sumitomo to buy Singapore insurer for $1.6 billion in SEAsia growth push SINGAPORE/TOKYO Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company (MSI) is acquiring Singapore's First Capital Insurance for $1.6 billion from Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings , in the biggest takeover by a Japanese insurer in populous Southeast Asia - a key target region for global players.