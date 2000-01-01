Edition:
United Kingdom

Figeac Aero SARL (FGA.PA)

FGA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

18.92EUR
3:32pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.15 (-0.79%)
Prev Close
€19.07
Open
€19.10
Day's High
€19.11
Day's Low
€18.81
Volume
9,808
Avg. Vol
17,423
52-wk High
€23.00
52-wk Low
€17.10

Chart for

About

Figeac Aero SA, formerly Figeac Aero SARL, is a France-based company engaged in the manufacture of parts and components for aerospace industry. It offers a range of products and services such as design, manufacture and assembly of subassemblies; manufacture of structural parts, ranging from small fittings to large panels; supply... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.17
Market Cap(Mil.): €645.29
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 31.79
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 63.91 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.86 10.90
ROE: -- 10.39 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates