FirstGroup PLC (FGP.L)

FGP.L on London Stock Exchange

108.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

--
Prev Close
108.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,831,271
52-wk High
154.50
52-wk Low
99.18

About

FirstGroup plc is a transport operator in the United Kingdom and North America. The Company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus and First Rail. The First Student is a provider of student transportation in North America and operates a fleet of over 47,000 school buses, with over six... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.42
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,386.79
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,209.06
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 25.32 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.98 10.90
ROE: -- 11.85 14.09

Latest News about FGP.L

BRIEF-UK's competition watchdog to consider FirstGroup fare-cap proposals

* Competition and Markets Authority says is considering proposed fare controls to protect London-Exeter rail passengers following award of South Western franchise.

19 Jul 2017

UK market regulator raises competition concerns in FirstGroup, MTR contract

UK market regulator Competition and Markets Authority raised concerns on Tuesday about the lack of competition on one train route, between London and Exeter, which is part of the new South Western franchise awarded to FirstGroup and Hong Kong's MTR.

11 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Bombardier signs rail and maintenance contract in the UK

* Bombardier wins major rail and maintenance contract in the UK

20 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Bombardier wins 895 mln pounds rail and maintenance contract in the UK

* Signed contract with Firstgroup, MTR to supply, maintain 750 Bombardier Aventra vehicles, for operation on South Western Franchise in UK

20 Jun 2017

West Face declares stake in Britain's FirstGroup

LONDON Canadian activist investor West Face Capital on Thursday disclosed a 5 percent stake in FirstGroup after the British transport company's shares fell more than 5 percent.

01 Jun 2017

Britain's FirstGroup reports 23 percent profit jump but outlook knocks shares

British transport company FirstGroup reported a 23 percent jump in annual profit on Thursday thanks to an improved performance of its U.S. operations, but gave a cautious trading outlook and failed to reinstate its dividend.

01 Jun 2017

Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views

