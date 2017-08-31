Fielmann AG (FIEG.DE)
FIEG.DE on Xetra
75.51EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Fielmann AG is a Germany-based company manufacturer of glasses, contact lenses and related eyewear products. The Company manufactures and sells various spectacles, including bifocal and varifocal optical glasses, sunglasses, spectacle frames and contact lenses. The Company operates through numerous subsidiaries and retailers... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.40
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€6,202.56
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|84.00
|Dividend:
|1.80
|Yield (%):
|2.44
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|34.16
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.71
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.26
|14.09
BRIEF-Fielmann sees positive business development after Q2 results
* Q2 external sales 410.1 million euros versus year-earlier 399.8 million
German stocks - Factors to watch on June 2
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 2 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0615 GMT.
German stocks - Factors to watch on June 1
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 1 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0601 GMT.
BRIEF-Fielmann upbeat on full year after Q1 results
* Q1 pretax profit up 12.1 percent at 60.6 million eur, net profit up 12.3 percent at 41.6 million