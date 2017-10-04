Fairfax India Holdings Corp (FIHu.TO)

* Fairfax India Holdings - ‍Toronto Stock Exchange accepted notice filed by co to commence normal course issuer bid for subordinate voting shares​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

June 2 Airport operator GVK Power and Infrastructure on Friday said it will sell 10 percent of its residual stake in Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) in southern India to Fairfax India Holdings Corp for 12.90 billion rupees ($200.23 million).