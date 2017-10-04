Edition:
Fairfax India Holdings Corp (FIHu.TO)

FIHu.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

17.87USD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.11 (-0.61%)
Prev Close
$17.98
Open
$18.21
Day's High
$18.21
Day's Low
$17.87
Volume
28,556
Avg. Vol
61,656
52-wk High
$18.99
52-wk Low
$10.82

Fairfax India Holdings Corp is a Canada-based investment holding company. The Company's investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers,... (more)

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): $2,095.03
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 117.43
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 9.43 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 15.03 10.90
ROE: -- 18.10 14.09

BRIEF-‍Toronto Stock Exchange accepts Fairfax India notice to commence normal course issuer bid for subordinate voting shares​

* Fairfax India Holdings - ‍Toronto Stock Exchange accepted notice filed by co to commence normal course issuer bid for subordinate voting shares​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

04 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Fairfax India Holdings reports Q2 ‍net earnings $1.74 per diluted share

* Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: second quarter financial results

03 Aug 2017

India's GVK Power to sell 10 pct stake in Bengaluru airport to Fairfax India

June 2 Airport operator GVK Power and Infrastructure on Friday said it will sell 10 percent of its residual stake in Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) in southern India to Fairfax India Holdings Corp for 12.90 billion rupees ($200.23 million).

02 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Fairfax India to acquire additional 10 pct interest in Bangalore International Airport Limited

* Fairfax India to acquire additional 10% interest in bangalore international airport limited

02 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Fairfax India Holdings reports Q1 earnings per share $1.05

* Fairfax India Holdings Corporation: first quarter financial results

27 Apr 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates