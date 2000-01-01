Edition:
Finolex Industries Ltd (FINX.NS)

FINX.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

708.60INR
10:38am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-13.95 (-1.93%)
Prev Close
Rs722.55
Open
Rs725.00
Day's High
Rs731.95
Day's Low
Rs706.10
Volume
18,221
Avg. Vol
54,817
52-wk High
Rs756.05
52-wk Low
Rs381.00

Chart for

About

Finolex Industries Limited is a manufacturer of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes and fittings, and PVC resins. The Company operates through polyvinyl chloride (PVC), Pipes & fittings and Power segments. The Company offers its products in categories, including Agricultural Pipes and Fittings, and Plumbing and Sanitation Pipes and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.13
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs79,495.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 124.10
Dividend: 11.50
Yield (%): 1.80

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 24.37 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.34 10.90
ROE: -- 8.93 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates