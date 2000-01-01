Edition:
United Kingdom

Firstsource Solutions Ltd (FISO.NS)

FISO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

41.10INR
10:38am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.15 (+0.37%)
Prev Close
Rs40.95
Open
Rs40.95
Day's High
Rs41.70
Day's Low
Rs40.85
Volume
1,877,698
Avg. Vol
3,236,947
52-wk High
Rs49.25
52-wk Low
Rs30.35

Chart for

About

Firstsource Solutions Limited is a provider of a range of business process management services across the customer life cycle delivered through transaction processing. The Company's segments include Banking, Financial Services and Insurance and Non-Banking, Financial Services and Insurance. Its geographic segments include USA... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.73
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs28,858.79
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 682.24
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.30 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.02 10.90
ROE: -- 12.92 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates