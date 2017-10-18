Edition:
Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd (FLFL.NS)

FLFL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

355.00INR
10:45am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.85 (-1.89%)
Prev Close
Rs361.85
Open
Rs363.85
Day's High
Rs363.85
Day's Low
Rs352.50
Volume
164,983
Avg. Vol
231,260
52-wk High
Rs412.00
52-wk Low
Rs108.00

Future Lifestyle Fashions Limited is engaged in the business of fashion. The Company offers textiles, wearing apparel, shoes, jewelry, furniture and other fashion goods/accessories. The Company has a portfolio of fashion brands that cover a range of fashion categories, including formal menswear, casual wear, active or sportswear... (more)

Beta: 1.11
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs66,261.87
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 190.16
Dividend: 0.80
Yield (%): 0.23

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 30.20 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.16 10.90
ROE: -- 10.63 14.09

BRIEF-Future Lifestyle Fashions says not considered plans for partnership with Flipkart for retail‍​

* Clarifies that it has not considered or approved plans for partnership with Flipkart for retail‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

18 Oct 2017

BRIEF-India's Future Lifestyle Fashions June qtr profit rises

* June quarter net profit 235.2 million rupees versus profit 182.7 million rupees year ago

12 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Future Lifestyle Fashions gets shareholders' nod to borrow amount up to 7.50 bln rupees

* Gets shareholders' nod to borrow by issue of debt instruments an amount up to 7.50 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2wnx8ra) Further company coverage:

30 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Future Lifestyle Fashions March-qtr net profit rises

* March quarter net profit 189.3 million rupees versus profit 52.2 million rupees year ago

15 May 2017
