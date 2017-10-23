Fleury SA (FLRY3.SA)
FLRY3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
31.38BRL
23 Oct 2017
31.38BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ 0.08 (+0.26%)
R$ 0.08 (+0.26%)
Prev Close
R$ 31.30
R$ 31.30
Open
R$ 31.39
R$ 31.39
Day's High
R$ 31.48
R$ 31.48
Day's Low
R$ 31.02
R$ 31.02
Volume
843,100
843,100
Avg. Vol
1,699,390
1,699,390
52-wk High
R$ 32.27
R$ 32.27
52-wk Low
R$ 17.14
R$ 17.14
About
Fleury SA, formerly Laboratorio de Analises e Pesquisas Clinicas SC Ltda, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the provision of medical laboratory services. The Company’s activities are divided into three business segments: Diagnostic medicine, Integrated medicine and Dental. The Diagnostic medicine division provides clinical... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.68
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 9,365.05
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|314.79
|Dividend:
|0.19
|Yield (%):
|4.84
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|30.50
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.38
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.06
|14.09