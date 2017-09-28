Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA (FMEG.DE)

Edition:
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is a kidney dialysis company. The Company provides dialysis care and related services to persons suffering from end-stage renal disease (ESRD), as well as other healthcare services. The Company's segments include North America Segment, the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Segment, the... (more)

Latest News about FMEG.DE

* Quest Diagnostics to acquire Shiel Medical Laboratory from Fresenius Medical Care

28 Sep 2017

* ‍DESIGN WIN WITH FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE TO SUPPLY HARDWARE AND SOFTWARE BUILDING BLOCKS FOR THEIR IOT PROJECT​

08 Sep 2017

* NxStage Medical - if merger agreement terminated under certain circumstances,Fresenius Medical Care Holdings to pay co a termination fee of $100 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ujNeVi) Further company coverage:

07 Aug 2017

Fresenius Medical banks on home dialysis with $2 billion NxStage acquisition

FRANKFURT Germany's Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) has struck a $2 billion deal to acquire U.S. home dialysis equipment maker NxStage Medical Inc , looking to capitalize on a trend for more patients to opt for domestic treatment.

07 Aug 2017

FRANKFURT German dialysis services provider Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) said on Monday it has agreed to buy for around $2 billion (1.53 billion pounds) in cash NxStage , a U.S. maker of devices for use in home dialysis.

07 Aug 2017

* Profit at parent Fresenius jumps on new drug launches (Adds company comment on costs, premarket shares, parent Fresenius)

01 Aug 2017

FRANKFURT Fresenius Medical Care , the world's largest provider of kidney dialysis, posted a 2 percent gain in quarterly operating profit, missing consensus, as growth in the number of dialysis patients was offset by higher personnel expenses and other costs.

01 Aug 2017

FRANKFURT, Aug 1 Fresenius Medical Care , the world's largest provider of kidney dialysis, posted a 2 percent gain in quarterly operating profit, missing consensus, as growth in the number of dialysis patients was offset by higher personnel expenses and other costs.

01 Aug 2017

Fresenius Medical launches cost savings programme

FRANKFURT, June 8 German kidney dialysis specialist Fresenius Medical Care on Thursday said it was targeting up to 200 million euros ($225 million) in annual cost savings from 2020 as part of a new efficiency drive.

08 Jun 2017
