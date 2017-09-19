Edition:
United Kingdom

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMSAUBD.MX)

FMSAUBD.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

169.50MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.06 (+0.04%)
Prev Close
$169.44
Open
$172.23
Day's High
$172.75
Day's Low
$168.51
Volume
1,831,169
Avg. Vol
2,342,142
52-wk High
$184.10
52-wk Low
$150.11

Chart for

About

Fomento Economico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FEMSA) is a holding company. The Company's segments are Coca-Cola FEMSA, FEMSA Comercio-Retail Division and FEMSA Comercio-Fuel Division. The Company conducts its operations through holding companies, such as Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. and subsidiaries (Coca-Cola FEMSA), which... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.81
Market Cap(Mil.): $593,621.38
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 3,578.23
Dividend: 1.29
Yield (%): 1.47

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.95 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.29 10.90
ROE: -- 8.49 14.09

Latest News about FMSAUBD.MX

Mexico's Femsa sells 5.24 percent of Heineken for 2.5 billion euros

MEXICO CITY Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) said on Monday it had sold a stake of 5.24 percent in Heineken, the world's second largest brewer for some 2.5 billion euros (2.21 billion pounds).

19 Sep 2017

UPDATE 4-Mexico's Femsa sells 5.24 pct of Heineken for 2.5 bln euros

MEXICO CITY, Sept 18 Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) said on Monday it had sold a stake of 5.24 percent in Heineken, the world's second largest brewer for some 2.5 billion euros ($3 billion).

19 Sep 2017

BRIEF-FEMSA announces the completion of the offering of shares in Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V.

* FEMSA announces the completion of the offering of shares in Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

19 Sep 2017

Mexico's Femsa to sell 5 percent of Heineken, worth 2.5 billion euros

MEXICO CITY Heineken shareholder Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) said on Monday it was planning to sell an approximate 5 percent stake in the world's second largest brewer, worth 2.5 billion euros ($3 billion).

18 Sep 2017

Mexican bottler and retailer Femsa names Eduardo Padilla next CEO

MEXICO CITY, Aug 29 Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) on Tuesday named veteran executive Eduardo Padilla as the firm's next chief executive officer effective next year, the company said in a statement.

30 Aug 2017

UPDATE 2-Mexico's Femsa Q2 profit falls, dragging down shares

MEXICO CITY, July 25 Shares in Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) fell on Tuesday after it reported a drop in quarterly profits, hurt by rising costs.

25 Jul 2017

Mexico's Femsa posts 4.4 pct yr/yr fall in Q2 net profit

MEXICO CITY, July 25 Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) reported a 4.4 percent year-on-year fall in its second-quarter net profit on Tuesday.

25 Jul 2017

Coke Femsa loses key Brazil distribution deal; shares slump

MEXICO CITY Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa , the world's largest Coke bottler, said on Monday it is poised to lose a key distribution contract in Brazil, sending its shares down 5 percent, even as it reported an 11.5 percent jump in quarterly net profit.

24 Jul 2017

UPDATE 4-Coke Femsa loses key Brazil distribution deal; shares slump

MEXICO CITY, July 24 Mexico's Coca-Cola Femsa , the world's largest Coke bottler, said on Monday it is poised to lose a key distribution contract in Brazil, sending its shares down 5 percent, even as it reported an 11.5 percent jump in quarterly net profit.

24 Jul 2017

Femsa first-quarter profit rises, but electricity costs took a bite

MEXICO CITY Mexican bottler and retailer Fomento Economico Mexicano on Friday said its first-quarter net profit rose 9.7 percent year-on-year, below market expectations as a spike in electricity prices ate into a surge in sales.

28 Apr 2017
» More FMSAUBD.MX News

Competitors

  Price Chg
PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP.N) $111.69 +0.08
Companhia de Bebidas das Americas-AmBev (AMBV4.SA) -- --
Companhia de Bebidas das Americas-AmBev (AMBV3.SA) -- --
Grupo Modelo SAB de CV (1GMODEC.PIPB) -- --
Cadbury plc (CBRY.L) -- --
Quilmes Industrial (QUINSA) SA (QUIN_p.LU) -- --
Quilmes Industrial (QUINSA) SA (QUIN.LU) -- --

Earnings vs. Estimates