First National Financial Corp (FN.TO)

FN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

26.84CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.05 (-0.19%)
Prev Close
$26.89
Open
$27.00
Day's High
$27.00
Day's Low
$26.80
Volume
11,272
Avg. Vol
21,264
52-wk High
$30.02
52-wk Low
$22.18

About

First National Financial Corporation is a Canada-based parent company of First National Financial LP (FNFLP), which is an originator, underwriter and servicer of prime residential (single-family and multi-unit) and commercial mortgages. The Company operates through two segments: Residential (which includes single-family... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.00
Market Cap(Mil.): $1,606.53
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 59.97
Dividend: 0.15
Yield (%): 6.91

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.56 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.09 10.90
ROE: -- 4.64 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates