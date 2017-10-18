Edition:
United Kingdom

freenet AG (FNTGn.DE)

FNTGn.DE on Xetra

28.49EUR
1:24pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.03 (+0.11%)
Prev Close
€28.46
Open
€28.55
Day's High
€28.66
Day's Low
€28.42
Volume
142,651
Avg. Vol
381,670
52-wk High
€32.37
52-wk Low
€23.88

Chart for

About

freenet AG is a Germany-based network-independent telecommunications provider. The Company's main activities are divided into two segments: The Mobile Communications segment and Other. The Mobile Communications segment offers a product portfolio of voice and data services for the mobile communication operators T-mobile,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.67
Market Cap(Mil.): €3,608.12
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 128.06
Dividend: 1.60
Yield (%): 5.68

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.36 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 23.98 10.90
ROE: -- 27.17 14.09

Latest News about FNTGn.DE

BRIEF-Freenet says replaced bridge financing with 710 mln eur bank loan

* Says ‍long-term finance assurance for Freenet AG with significantly improved conditions for next five years​

18 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Freenet says Q2 EPS fell to 0.41 eur from 0.43 eur

* H1 revenue 1.677 billion eur versus 1.557 billion eur year ago

08 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Freenet: Helmut Thoma becomes chairman of new supervisory board of Freenet

* HELMUT THOMA BECOMES CHAIRMAN OF THE NEW SUPERVISORY BOARD OF FREENET AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

02 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Freenet confirms guidance after Q1 EBITDA rises 13 pct

* dgap-news: freenet ag increased revenue, gross profit and ebitda in the first quarter of 2017 and confirms guidance for 2017 and outlook for 2018

03 May 2017
» More FNTGn.DE News

Earnings vs. Estimates