Finolex Cables Ltd (FNXC.NS)
FNXC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
598.00INR
10:45am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.90 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
Rs598.90
Open
Rs602.00
Day's High
Rs610.00
Day's Low
Rs597.00
Volume
25,690
Avg. Vol
91,543
52-wk High
Rs614.00
52-wk Low
Rs355.00
About
Finolex Cables Limited is a manufacturer of electrical and communication cables, and copper rods. The Company's business segments include Electrical Cables, Communication Cables, Copper Rods and Others. The Electrical Cables segment includes 1,100 Volts polyvinyl chloride (PVC) insulated cables; motor winding PVC insulated... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.31
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs81,769.02
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|152.94
|Dividend:
|3.00
|Yield (%):
|0.56
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.23
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.84
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|12.67
|14.09