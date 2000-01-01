Edition:
Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPEG.DE)

FPEG.DE on Xetra

41.12EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-2.28 (-5.25%)
Prev Close
€43.40
Open
€41.30
Day's High
€42.06
Day's Low
€39.65
Volume
147,393
Avg. Vol
33,620
52-wk High
€44.80
52-wk Low
€33.37

About

Fuchs Petrolub SE is a Germany-based company engaged in the development, production and supply of lubricants and related products for industry. Its portfolio of products includes lubricants for a range of applications, including engine and gear oils for vehicles and motorcycles; mould release agents for concrete and cement... (more)

Beta: 0.73
Market Cap(Mil.): €6,463.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 139.00
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.51 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 17.25 10.90
ROE: -- 24.94 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates