Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPEG_p.DE)
FPEG_p.DE on Xetra
46.90EUR
4:35pm BST
46.90EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-3.04 (-6.09%)
€-3.04 (-6.09%)
Prev Close
€49.94
€49.94
Open
€46.49
€46.49
Day's High
€47.60
€47.60
Day's Low
€45.25
€45.25
Volume
676,844
676,844
Avg. Vol
145,345
145,345
52-wk High
€51.91
€51.91
52-wk Low
€36.80
€36.80
About
Fuchs Petrolub SE is a Germany-based company engaged in the development, production and supply of lubricants and related products for industry. Its portfolio of products includes lubricants for a range of applications, including engine and gear oils for vehicles and motorcycles; mould release agents for concrete and cement... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.73
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€6,463.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|139.00
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.51
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|17.25
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|24.94
|14.09