Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPEG_p.DE)

46.90EUR
4:35pm BST
€-3.04 (-6.09%)
€49.94
€46.49
€47.60
€45.25
676,844
145,345
€51.91
€36.80

Fuchs Petrolub SE is a Germany-based company engaged in the development, production and supply of lubricants and related products for industry. Its portfolio of products includes lubricants for a range of applications, including engine and gear oils for vehicles and motorcycles; mould release agents for concrete and cement... (more)

Beta: 0.73
Market Cap(Mil.): €6,463.50
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 139.00
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

P/E (TTM): -- 20.51 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 17.25 10.90
ROE: -- 24.94 14.09

