Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide (FRAG.DE)
FRAG.DE on Xetra
80.13EUR
4:35pm BST
80.13EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.23 (+0.29%)
€0.23 (+0.29%)
Prev Close
€79.90
€79.90
Open
€79.73
€79.73
Day's High
€80.43
€80.43
Day's Low
€79.73
€79.73
Volume
111,353
111,353
Avg. Vol
150,380
150,380
52-wk High
€88.05
€88.05
52-wk Low
€51.52
€51.52
About
Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide is a Germany-based airport services provider and owner and operator of airports. The Company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling and External Activities and Services. The Aviation segment provides airside and terminal management,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.52
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€7,329.07
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|92.47
|Dividend:
|1.50
|Yield (%):
|1.89
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|38.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.05
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|13.67
|14.09
German stocks - Factors to watch on August 10
FRANKFURT, Aug 10 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0616 GMT.
Lufthansa, Fraport close to to resolving Ryanair row -source
LUXEMBOURG, June 27 Germany's Lufthansa and Fraport, the operator of Frankfurt airport, are close to ending a dispute over Ryanair concessions at the country's largest hub, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
German stocks - Factors to watch on May 23
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 23 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0612 GMT.
Fraport expects 3 million Ryanair passengers in 2018
BERLIN, May 9 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, is expecting rapid growth from new customer Ryanair over the next couple of years, helping it to return to growth in passenger numbers this year.