Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide (FRAG.DE)

FRAG.DE on Xetra

80.13EUR
4:35pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.23 (+0.29%)
Prev Close
€79.90
Open
€79.73
Day's High
€80.43
Day's Low
€79.73
Volume
111,353
Avg. Vol
150,380
52-wk High
€88.05
52-wk Low
€51.52

Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide is a Germany-based airport services provider and owner and operator of airports. The Company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail and Real Estate, Ground Handling and External Activities and Services. The Aviation segment provides airside and terminal management,... (more)

Beta: 0.52
Market Cap(Mil.): €7,329.07
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 92.47
Dividend: 1.50
Yield (%): 1.89

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 38.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.05 10.90
ROE: -- 13.67 14.09

German stocks - Factors to watch on August 10

FRANKFURT, Aug 10 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0616 GMT.

10 Aug 2017

Lufthansa, Fraport close to to resolving Ryanair row -source

LUXEMBOURG, June 27 Germany's Lufthansa and Fraport, the operator of Frankfurt airport, are close to ending a dispute over Ryanair concessions at the country's largest hub, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

27 Jun 2017

German stocks - Factors to watch on May 23

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 23 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0612 GMT.

23 May 2017

Fraport expects 3 million Ryanair passengers in 2018

BERLIN, May 9 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, is expecting rapid growth from new customer Ryanair over the next couple of years, helping it to return to growth in passenger numbers this year.

09 May 2017
