Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FREG.DE)

FREG.DE on Xetra

71.50EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€71.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,103,480
52-wk High
€80.07
52-wk Low
€63.62

About

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a health care company. It operates in the healthcare sector and offers products and services for dialysis, hospitals and outpatient medical care. It focuses on the hospital operations and offers engineering and services for hospitals and other health care facilities. The Company’s operating segments... (more)

Beta: 0.56
Market Cap(Mil.): €39,028.29
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 554.54
Dividend: 0.62
Yield (%): 0.88

P/E (TTM): -- 30.50 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.38 10.90
ROE: -- 10.06 14.09

Senvest Management shorting drug stocks Insys, Akorn, Fresenius

TEL AVIV, Oct 3 New York-based Senvest Management is shorting three drug stocks, Insys Therapeutics Inc , Akorn Inc and Fresenius SE, its chief executive Richard Mashaal said on Tuesday,

03 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Fresenius refinances 3.8 bln euro credit agreement

* Credit agreement has volume of around 3.8 billion euros, consists of revolving facilities and term loans with maturities in 2021 and 2022

24 Aug 2017

Fresenius Q2 adjusted earnings jump on new drug launches

FRANKFURT, Aug 1 Diversified German healthcare group Fresenius, controlled by a charitable trust, saw adjusted net income jump 21 percent, bolstered by new drug launches at its U.S. generic infusion division Kabi and by newly-acquired Quironsalud, Spain's largest hospital chain.

01 Aug 2017

Fresenius poaches Telefonica Deutschland CFO Rachel Empey

BERLIN, July 21 Fresenius named Rachel Empey as its chief financial officer on Friday, poaching her from Telefonica Deutschland.

21 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Fresenius SE says Akorn shareholders approved merger

* At yesterday's special meeting, shareholders of Akorn, Inc., have approved merger agreement with fresenius kabi, with 83.9 percent of outstanding shares being voted in favour of transaction. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

20 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Akorn shareholders vote to approve merger agreement with Fresenius Kabi

* Akorn shareholders vote to approve merger agreement with Fresenius Kabi

19 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Fresenius says Fresenius Kabi expands production site in Portugal‍​

* ABOUT 80 NEW JOBS ARE BEING CREATED AT THE SANTIAGO DE BESTEIROS PLANT BY THE EXPANSION Source text: http://bit.ly/2tUfsVP Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

06 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Stroeer says shareholder meeting agrees dividend increase

* following highly successful fiscal year 2016, the annual general meeting agrees to a substantial dividend increase to 1.10 euros.

14 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Cerus provides update on U.S. Platelet additive solution supply

* Cerus provides update on U.S. Platelet additive solution (pas) supply

07 Jun 2017

Exclusive - Mallinckrodt explores sale of generic drugs business: sources

Mallinckrodt Plc is exploring a sale of its generic drug unit, in a deal that could fetch as much as $2 billion (1.56 billion pounds) and help pivot the speciality pharmaceutical maker towards higher-margin branded drugs, according to people familiar with the matter.

30 May 2017
