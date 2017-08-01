Fresnillo PLC (FRES.L)
1,385.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
1,385.00
--
--
--
--
1,024,000
1,864.00
1,052.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.85
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£10,536.72
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|736.89
|Dividend:
|8.16
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|17.48
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.21
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.92
|14.09
Fresnillo hunts for overlooked silver in copper giant Chile
LONDON, Aug 1 Mexican miner Fresnillo hopes to begin exploring in Chile later this year as it believes the country, the world's biggest copper producer, is overlooking its potential for silver, its CEO said on Monday.
UPDATE 1-Fresnillo's profit nearly doubles in first half
Aug 1 Precious metals miner Fresnillo Plc said profit for its first half nearly doubled boosted by higher gold and silver prices and increased silver output from its San Julian and Fresnillo mines.
Fresnillo's profit almost doubles in first half
Precious metals miner Fresnillo Plc said profit for its first half almost doubled due to higher silver production from its San Julian and Fresnillo mines.
Fresnillo's profit almost doubles in first half
Aug 1 Precious metals miner Fresnillo Plc said profit for its first half almost doubled due to higher silver production from its San Julian and Fresnillo mines.
FTSE soars on sterling weakness, silver linings after election shock
LONDON An election upset for Prime Minister Theresa May sent Britain's major share index shooting up on Friday, feeding off a weaker currency, while housebuilders suffered losses as uncertainty about the UK's leadership grew before Brexit negotiations. | Video
FTSE soars on sterling weakness, silver linings after election shock
* Investors see softer Brexit after election jolts May (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
UK's FTSE soars on sterling weakness, shock vote result hits housebuilders
LONDON A stunning election upset for Prime Minister Theresa May sent Britain's major share index shooting up on Friday, feeding off a weaker currency, while housebuilders and mid-caps suffered losses as uncertainty swirled around the UK's leadership ahead of crucial Brexit negotiations.
UK's FTSE soars on sterling weakness, shock vote result hits housebuilders
LONDON, June 9 A stunning election upset for Prime Minister Theresa May sent Britain's major share index shooting up on Friday, feeding off a weaker currency, while housebuilders and mid-caps suffered losses as uncertainty swirled around the UK's leadership ahead of crucial Brexit negotiations.
European shares dip as concern over U.S. politics, Ubisoft weighs
LONDON, May 17 European shares fell on Wednesday amid a global pullback in stock markets as worries about political turmoil in the United States led investors to seek safety after a strong run sent regional benchmarks to record highs.
European shares dip as concern over U.S. politics, Ubisoft weighs
* Britain's exit from Lloyds Bank boosts stock (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
Earnings vs. Estimates
- Too late to buy these 3 Footsie giants with 100%+ gains in 2016?
- Are these 3 Brexit beaters set to fly after today's news?
- 3 Footsie winners you should have bought since Brexit
- Is it too late to buy Fresnillo plc (+165%), Randgold Resources Limited (+115%) and H&T Group plc (+44%)?
- Can referendum winners Diageo plc (+14%), Anglo American plc (+17%) and Fresnillo plc (+53%) keep surging?
- Can H1 surgers Royal Dutch Shell plc, Anglo American plc and Fresnillo plc keep rising?