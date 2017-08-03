Freshii Inc (FRII.TO)
FRII.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
5.64CAD
8:59pm BST
5.64CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.23 (+4.25%)
$0.23 (+4.25%)
Prev Close
$5.41
$5.41
Open
$5.40
$5.40
Day's High
$5.64
$5.64
Day's Low
$5.39
$5.39
Volume
91,606
91,606
Avg. Vol
133,210
133,210
52-wk High
$15.09
$15.09
52-wk Low
$5.28
$5.28
About
Freshii Inc is a Canada-based company, which is a restaurant operator. The Company is engaged in serving a customizable menu built around ingredients, such as fresh produce, lean proteins, healthy grains and ethnic spices. The Company operates through two segments: franchise store operations and Company-owned store operations.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$139.22
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|25.23
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|80.39
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.93
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|13.09
|14.09
BRIEF-Freshii Inc posts Q2 net loss of $0.01 per share
* Sees fy 2017 annual same-store sales growth for all system-wide stores in range of 3.0% to 4.0%
BRIEF-Freshii expands into New York City under Walgreens name
* Freshii Inc - announced expansion of brand into New York City under Walgreens name Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Freshii announces purchase of MHD LLC
* Freshii inc. Announces purchase of mhd, llc - holder of chicago master franchise agreement
BRIEF-Freshii Q1 same store sales rose 6.4 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $4.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S