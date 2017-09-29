Edition:
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS (FROTO.IS)

FROTO.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

49.50TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.56TL (+1.14%)
Prev Close
48.94TL
Open
49.00TL
Day's High
49.80TL
Day's Low
48.60TL
Volume
181,015
Avg. Vol
312,076
52-wk High
50.75TL
52-wk Low
27.42TL

About

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS is a Turkey-based company, which is engaged in the automobile and auto parts sector. It manufactures, assembles and sells motor vehicles, primarily commercial vehicles; imports and sells passenger cars, as well as manufactures, imports and sells spare parts of those vehicles. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.12
Market Cap(Mil.): TL16,450.66
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 350.91
Dividend: 1.11
Yield (%): 4.80

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.61 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.46 10.90
ROE: -- 14.32 14.09

Latest News about FROTO.IS

BRIEF-Ford Otosan proposes dividend payment of net 0.9435 lira/shr

* SAID ON THURSDAY PROPOSED TO PAY DIVIDEND OF GROSS 1.11 LIRA NET 0.9435 LIRA PER SHARE

29 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Ford Otosan Q2 net profit rises to 361.6 million lira

* Q2 NET PROFIT OF 361.6 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 261.1 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Ford Otosan to increase the annual production capacity its Gölcük plant to 330,000 units

* TO INCREASE THE ANNUAL PRODUCTION CAPACITY OF THE GÖLCÜK PLANT FROM 290,000 UNITS TO 330,000 UNITS

02 Aug 2017
