Fibra Shop Portafolios Inmobiliarios SAPI de CV (FSHOP13.MX)
FSHOP13.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
11.26MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Fibra Shop Portafolios Inmobiliarios SAPI de CV is a Mexico-based real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company provides the acquisition, development and operations of shopping malls in Mexico. The Company operates through different formats: Super Regional, Regional and Urban Center. The Company is oriented towards... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|ROE:
