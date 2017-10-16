FirstRand Ltd (FSRJ.J)
BRIEF-Firstrand to not waive due diligence completion condition on Aldermore deal
* CONFIRMS IT WILL NOT WAIVE CONDITION ON COMPLETION OF DUE DILIGENCE, BUT CAN ELECT TO WAIVE CONDITION ON UNANIMOUS BOARD RECOMMENDATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
UK's Aldermore in talks over $1.3 billion takeover by FirstRand
Aldermore Group is in talks over a possible 1 billion pound ($1.3 billion) takeover by South African lender FirstRand , the latest of Britain's co-called "challenger" banks to consider selling up in a tough market.
UPDATE 4-UK's Aldermore in talks over $1.3 bln takeover by FirstRand
* Aldermore's shares jump more than 18 pct (Adds industry context)
BRIEF-FirstRand confirms it approached Aldermore on possible offer
* CONFIRMS THAT IT HAS MADE AN APPROACH TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED AND TO BE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF ALDERMORE
British bank Aldermore in deal talks with South Africa's FirstRand
Oct 13 Aldermore Group Plc said on Friday it was in preliminary talks with South Africa's biggest lender by value, FirstRand, about a possible offer for the British lender.
BRIEF-Aldermore says in talks with South Africa's FirstRand over 313p/shr offer
* RECENTLY RECEIVED AN INDICATIVE PROPOSAL FROM FIRSTRAND LIMITED REGARDING A POSSIBLE OFFER
UPDATE 1-South Africa's FirstRand profit falls short of forecasts
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 7 South African bank FirstRand's annual profit fell short of expectations as a weak economy at home hit both investment and consumer spending.
South Africa's FirstRand profit up 6 pct, misses forecasts
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 7 South African bank FirstRand reported a 6 percent rise in annual profit on Thursday, missing expectations as a weak economy hit both investment and consumer spending.
The budget bank rattling South Africa's financial sector
STELLENBOSCH, South Africa A budget bank is booming in South Africa's economic slump, challenging the decades-long dominance of the "big four" lenders and prompting a price war that is driving down banking costs in a country where many people can't afford an account.