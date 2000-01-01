FirstService Corp (FSV.TO)
FSV.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
90.06CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.11 (-0.12%)
Prev Close
$90.17
Open
$91.00
Day's High
$91.15
Day's Low
$90.03
Volume
13,663
Avg. Vol
38,247
52-wk High
$91.15
52-wk Low
$52.28
About
Firstservice Corporation is a provider of residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers. The Company operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential is a property manager and provides ancillary services in... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$2,958.09
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|34.61
|Dividend:
|0.15
|Yield (%):
|0.71
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.10
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09