TechnipFMC PLC (FTI.PA)

FTI.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

21.28EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€21.28
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,576,815
52-wk High
€66.96
52-wk Low
€20.80

About

TechnipFMC plc is involved in oil and gas projects, and provides related technologies, systems and services. The Company’s segments include subsea, onshore/offshore and surface projects. It offers a range of products and services and integrated solutions. Its Subsea products include trees, manifolds, controls, templates,... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): $12,811.22
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 467.22
Dividend: 2.20
Yield (%): 8.04

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 84.16 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.65 10.90
ROE: -- 5.52 14.09

Latest News about FTI.PA

BRIEF-TechnipFMC to buy Plexus’ exploration wellhead business

* To acquire Plexus’s Wellhead exploration equipment and services business

19 Oct 2017

BRIEF-TechnipFMC awarded EPCI contract for the Statoil Peregrino Phase II project in Brazil

* PRESS RELEASE TECHNIPFMC AWARDED EPCI CONTRACT FOR THE STATOIL PEREGRINO PHASE II PROJECT IN BRAZIL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

28 Sep 2017

BRIEF-TechnipFMC announces share buyback programme

* Announces implementation of share repurchase program on the New York Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-TechnipFMC announces implementation of share repurchase program

* TechnipFMC announces implementation of share repurchase program

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-TechnipFMC - units enter new commercial paper dealer agreements

* TechnipFMC Plc - on September 14 co units entered into new commercial paper dealer agreements - SEC filing

20 Sep 2017

BRIEF-TechnipFMC awarded integrated EPCI contract for the Hurricane Lancaster EPS project west of Shetland

* Press release TechnipFMC awarded integrated EPCI contract for the Hurricane Lancaster EPS project West of Shetland

14 Sep 2017

BRIEF-TechnipFMC awarded EPCI contract for Husky Energy West White Rose project in Canada

* Awarded EPCI (engineering, procurement, construction & installation) contract for the Husky Energy West White Rose project in Canada

29 Aug 2017

Bahrain's Bapco to meet Technip-led consortium for talks on refinery expansion

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Aug 22 State-run Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) will meet a consortium led by France's Technip for further talks over the planned expansion of Bahrain's only oil refinery, sources close to the matter told Reuters.

22 Aug 2017

Exclusive - Petrobras to amend pre-salt riser contract with TechnipFMC

RIO DE JANEIRO Petróleo Brasileiro SA is in talks to amend terms of a contract on pipeline connections supplied by TechnipFMC Plc to ensure smooth exploration and production activities at the Brazilian oil company's most promising offshore development, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

23 Jun 2017

EXCLUSIVE-Petrobras to amend pre-salt riser contract with TechnipFMC

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 23 Petróleo Brasileiro SA is in talks to amend terms of a contract on pipeline connections supplied by TechnipFMC Plc to ensure smooth exploration and production activities at the Brazilian oil company's most promising offshore development, a spokeswoman said on Friday.

23 Jun 2017
