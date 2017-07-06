Edition:
Future Consumer Ltd (FTRE.NS)

FTRE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

58.65INR
10:45am BST
Rs-1.50 (-2.49%)
Rs60.15
Rs60.10
Rs60.85
Rs57.90
7,516,820
8,461,943
Rs69.75
Rs18.05

Future Consumer Ltd, formerly Future Consumer Enterprise Ltd, is a holding company. It is a food company, which is engaged in branding, marketing, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution of fast moving consumer goods, food and processed food products. It also has agri-sourcing operations in India. Its product portfolio includes... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.81
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs111,989.90
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,692.97
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

P/E (TTM): -- 22.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.37 10.90
ROE: -- 15.76 14.09

BRIEF-Future Enterprises sells 9.02 pct of equity share capital of Future Consumer Ltd

* Sold on floor of stock exchange about 150 million equity shares which is 9.02 percent of equity share capital of Future Consumer Ltd

06 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Future Consumer March-qtr profit falls

* March quarter net profit 100.6 million rupees versus loss 150.8 million rupees year ago

26 May 2017
