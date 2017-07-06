Future Consumer Ltd (FTRE.NS)
FTRE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
58.65INR
10:45am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-1.50 (-2.49%)
Prev Close
Rs60.15
Open
Rs60.10
Day's High
Rs60.85
Day's Low
Rs57.90
Volume
7,516,820
Avg. Vol
8,461,943
52-wk High
Rs69.75
52-wk Low
Rs18.05
About
Future Consumer Ltd, formerly Future Consumer Enterprise Ltd, is a holding company. It is a food company, which is engaged in branding, marketing, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution of fast moving consumer goods, food and processed food products. It also has agri-sourcing operations in India. Its product portfolio includes... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.81
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs111,989.90
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,692.97
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.44
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.37
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.76
|14.09
BRIEF-Future Enterprises sells 9.02 pct of equity share capital of Future Consumer Ltd
* Sold on floor of stock exchange about 150 million equity shares which is 9.02 percent of equity share capital of Future Consumer Ltd
BRIEF-India's Future Consumer March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 100.6 million rupees versus loss 150.8 million rupees year ago