Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FVI.TO)

FVI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

5.83CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.34 (+6.19%)
Prev Close
$5.49
Open
$5.44
Day's High
$5.88
Day's Low
$5.39
Volume
689,381
Avg. Vol
450,428
52-wk High
$10.32
52-wk Low
$5.39

About

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canada-based mining company engaged in silver mining and related activities in Latin America, including exploration, extraction and processing. The Company operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine (Caylloma) in southern Peru and the San Jose silver and gold mine (San Jose) in southern... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.89
Market Cap(Mil.): $925.93
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 159.46
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.48 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.21 10.90
ROE: -- 9.92 14.09

Latest News about FVI.TO

BRIEF-Fortuna Silver Mines' CEO buys 131,800 shares at price of $4.51/share​

* CEO Jorge Ganoza acquired 131,800 common shares of company on open market, at a price of $4.51 per share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Fortuna reports Q2 earnings per share $0.06

* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for the second quarter 2017

14 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Fortuna Silver Mines Q1 earnings per share $0.08

* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for the first quarter 2017

24 May 2017

BRIEF-Fortuna provides exploration update for the Caylloma mine in Peru

* Fortuna provides exploration update for the caylloma mine, peru

18 May 2017

BRIEF-Fortuna Silver Mines reports Q4 earnings per share $0.05

* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2016; files form 40-f, annual report

15 May 2017

BRIEF-Fortuna provides update on filing of financial documents

* Company has resolved SEC comments and filed its annual financial documents

15 May 2017

BRIEF-Fortuna Silver Mines Q4 earnings per share $0.04

* Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2016; files form 40-F, annual report

15 May 2017

BRIEF-Fortuna provides update on regulatory review

* Fortuna Silver Mines Inc says providing update on regulatory review of co's 2015 annual filings by United States Securities And Exchange Commission

01 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates