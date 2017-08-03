Edition:
Ferrexpo PLC (FXPO.L)

FXPO.L on London Stock Exchange

274.80GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.90 (+0.70%)
Prev Close
272.90
Open
272.90
Day's High
277.20
Day's Low
271.00
Volume
1,007,366
Avg. Vol
3,647,864
52-wk High
326.60
52-wk Low
91.73

About

Ferrexpo plc is an iron ore pellet producer. The Company produces, develops and markets its principal product, iron ore pellets, for sale to the metallurgical industry. The Company's operations are vertically integrated from iron ore mining through to iron ore concentrate, and pellet production and subsequent logistics. It... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.06
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,756.03
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 588.62
Dividend: 2.54
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.49 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.50 10.90
ROE: -- 1.99 14.09

Latest News about FXPO.L

Ferrexpo resumes dividend, says China will boost demand for quality

LONDON Iron ore pellet producer Ferrexpo on Thursday said it was resuming dividends after first-half revenue rose 29 percent and debt fell and it said tougher environmental standards in China would help to drive future profits.

03 Aug 2017

Ferrexpo resumes dividend, says China will boost demand for quality

* CFO says timing of 20 million tonne target market dependent

03 Aug 2017

LPC-Ukraine’s Ferrexpo raising US$350m pre-export loan

LONDON, July 24 Ukrainian iron ore producer Ferrexpo is raising a four-year pre-export syndicated loan of up to US$350m, banking sources said on Monday.

24 Jul 2017
